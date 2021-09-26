Bobcats thump Veritas Prep 42-7

PHOENIX —The Benson Bobcats picked up their third straight win Friday, knocking off the Veritas Prep Academy Falcons 42-7. The Bobcats opened the game by kicking off to the Falcons, who took possession on their 19-yard line. Unable to advance the ball, they punted to Benson, which started their first drive on their 48-yard line. Moving the ball down the field, senior quarterback Brok Determan completed a 19-yard pass to senior Tristan Martinez for Benson’s first touchdown. The successful extra point kick by junior Angel Rigney was good.