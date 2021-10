In the highly-anticipated first round of the San Diego Open 2021, World No. 115 Federico Gaio will take on World No. 15 Diego Schwartzman. Diego Schwartzman has had a moderately successful season this time around. He was able to reach the quarter-finals at the French Open where his journey was halted by Rafael Nadal, however, post that, he hasn’t been able to play according to expectations.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO