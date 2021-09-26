Former President Trump visits South Georgia to air past grievances, endorse Herschel Walker

PERRY, Ga. — It was billed as the “Save America” rally where former President Donald Trump would endorse the people he believed should be the next round of political office holders in the state of Georgia.

The event was an all day affair held at the Georgia State Fairgrounds in Perry, featuring Trump, his handpicked Senate candidate, former UGA running back Herschel Walker and several others running for state offices. The crowd was eager, excited and ready to hear what they all had to say.

Trump was there to support the candidates, including Walker who made his first appearance at a Trump rally and spoke glowingly of getting Trump’s endorsement.

“And y’all remember electing a young man by the name of Donald J. Trump, and that young man has endorsed Herschel Walker,” said Walker.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Richard Elliot was at the rally Saturday and said Trump did not offer much in the way of support for any of the candidates. After a hearty welcome to the crowd and criticism of President Joe Biden for inflation, unemployment and withdrawing from Afghanistan, the conversation went back to Trump’s past grievances, specifically his loss in Georgia and unproven allegations of voter fraud in the state.

“And a very, very special hello to a very special place, Georgia,” Trump said. “This is what happens when you have a dishonest election. This is all about a rigged election. None of these disasters should ever have been allowed to happen”.

The crowds were lined up early Saturday morning for the event with fans eager to be there when the gates opened at 2 p.m. For the early arrivals, the Georgia Bulldogs game against Vanderbilt played on a big screen. Before Trump’s arrival, a plane flew over the fairgrounds transporting a banner criticizing the former president.

Elliot spoke with Macon Democratic lawmaker Miriam Paris about the former president’s visit. Paris explained why she believes Republicans need to move on from Trump.

“He complained on and on about the 2020 election. He discouraged Georgian’s from trusting our democratic election process,” Paris said. “And he drove Republicans deeper and deeper into chaos, vicious conspiracy theories and divisions”.

