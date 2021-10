We all know that restaurants have taken a hit over the past two years. We see the “We’re Hiring!” signs plastered all over our Maine towns, the Facebook posts begging customers for the simple gift of patience and I’m sure we have all come across the heartbreaking news that one of our hometown favorites, those iconic mom and pops that we thought would never die, have done just that, and closed their doors for good. In nearly every sense, what is happening within the Maine service industry is a tragedy.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO