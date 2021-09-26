CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato schools survey gauges referendum support

By Kristine Goodrich kgoodrich@mankatofreepress.com
The Free Press
 6 days ago
MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools officials are reviving hopes to add and upgrade school buildings and are asking residents how much they’d be willing to chip in.

A new elementary school and updates to five existing elementary schools are the top priority. Other possibilities include a new high school or an expansion of West High School, and athletic facility upgrades.

The cost to do every item on the district’s wish list would exceed $200 million, a feasibility study estimated. New schools and most building upgrades must be funded by local property tax increases approved by voters.

A survey mailed out last week is asking residents to weigh in on how high of a tax levy they’d support and what projects they would prioritize.

“We are committed to finalizing a plan that reflects the priorities of taxpayers and meets the needs of our students.” Supt. Paul Peterson said in an announcement of the survey. “Therefore, we are urging all residents to participate in this survey.”

The district began studying its enrollment projections and facilities needs back in 2017, according to Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen. A committee that included community representatives developed some broad recommendations that were presented to the board in 2019 that also prioritized elementary schools.

The pandemic put the facility planning work temporarily on hold, but an exploratory committee was reformed late last year.

The pandemic also brought a dip in enrollment after what had been several years of steady growth that had already filled multiple elementary schools beyond their capacities. But enrollment is projected to grow again in coming years — by as much as over 1,300 students.

Building a new elementary school to accommodate 600 of those projected new students would cost an estimated $39.5 million.

The district also wants to expand Eagle Lake, Hoover, Bridges, Washington and Roosevelt elementary schools at an estimated cost of over $36 million. The work would include expanding and renovating classrooms, cafeteria and student support spaces and increasing entrance security.

The district’s survey provides annual tax impact estimates and asks residents if they’d support the elementary school projects. A $200,000 residence would see an annual tax increase of around $77.

The survey also asks residents if the district should build a new high school or expand West High School.

A new high school would cost an estimated $154 million. The survey says West High School would then be repurposed, though it does not specify in what way.

If West remains a high school the survey asks residents to rate their priorities for building improvement options, which likely would occur in phases.

Survey-takers also can rate the importance of other proposed projects, including artificial turf fields at both high schools, a new pool and another gymnasium at Dakota Meadows Middle School and expansion of Bridges Community School to include grades six through eight.

The survey also asks people how high of a referendum request they’d be willing to support and provides annual impact estimates for potential requests ranging from nearly $76 million to $180 million.

Residents who do not receive a survey in the mail or households with multiple members who would like to complete an additional survey can call 507-345-5311 to request a copy or an additional online response access code.

Surveys can be returned by mail or completed online through Oct. 15.

The Free Press

