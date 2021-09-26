CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorgeous fall day!

By Melissa Barrington
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear skies and lots of sunshine today. Temperatures recover into the the 70s this afternoon. Even warmer on Monday. Continued warm on Tuesday with highs around 80. The rest of the week looks dry with highs in the 70s.

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warm Day, Scattered Rain For The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain showers return for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to cool a bit, but perhaps not as Fall-like as first advertised. Tonight, Increasing clouds. Isolated shower by morning with a low of 63 degrees.     Tomorrow, scattered showers. Isolated rumble of thunder with a high 80 degrees.   Scattered showers through Monday, with a smaller lingering chance on Tuesday. Temps in the 70s next week.  
CHICAGO, IL
dailyvoice.com

Snowfall Totals, Northeast Winter Weather Predictions Released By AccuWeather

Winter in the Northeast won't be quite as bad as last year, but cold weather and more snowfall than average are on the horizon, meteorologists say. The AccuWeather long-range team this week released predictions for the upcoming season (keep reading for snowfall predictions). A chance of "plowable snow" could come...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Some Showers To Kick Off A Great Fall Colors Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are some showers possible into Saturday, but it shouldn’t hinder the plans of those who want to go out and see all the fall colors. According to the WCCO Weather Team, scattered rain will stick to the western region of the state for most of Friday, and then shift to east and central Minnesota as well as western Wisconsin by the evening and Saturday morning. There could be showers and a few rumbles of thunder Friday night into Saturday. The weekend overall will be cool, but still above average. Saturday is expected to hit high temps in the low-70s. Sunday looks a bit more sunny with similar high temps. Meanwhile, it might be the best weekend to see fall colors in the northern part of Minnesota. It looks like dry weather into late next week.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems Hennepin Co. Authorities Recover AR-15 Rifle With 100-Round Drum Magazine In N. Mpls. Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1
MINNESOTA STATE
Environment

