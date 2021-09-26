CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Honor Student at Magic High School Season 2: Release Date and Plot Details

By Mirza Aaqib Beg
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet in an alternate world where magic and technology not only co-exist but complement each other, ‘The Honor Student at Magic High School’ is a science-fiction fantasy anime that focuses on the brother-sister duo of Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba. The potential successors of the Yotsuba clan enroll in the prestigious First National Magic University Affiliated High School to hone their magical abilities, unaware of the dangers lurking around them. As the story unfolds, different antisocial groups and individuals attack the school to fulfill their agendas, only to be defeated by Miyuki and Tatsuya, whose bond becomes stronger after each setback. A spin-off of ‘The Irregular at Magic High School,‘ the sci-fi show is based on Yu Mori’s manga series of the same name.

