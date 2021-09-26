The Honor Student at Magic High School Season 2: Release Date and Plot Details
Set in an alternate world where magic and technology not only co-exist but complement each other, ‘The Honor Student at Magic High School’ is a science-fiction fantasy anime that focuses on the brother-sister duo of Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba. The potential successors of the Yotsuba clan enroll in the prestigious First National Magic University Affiliated High School to hone their magical abilities, unaware of the dangers lurking around them. As the story unfolds, different antisocial groups and individuals attack the school to fulfill their agendas, only to be defeated by Miyuki and Tatsuya, whose bond becomes stronger after each setback. A spin-off of ‘The Irregular at Magic High School,‘ the sci-fi show is based on Yu Mori’s manga series of the same name.thecinemaholic.com
Comments / 0