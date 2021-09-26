CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony Actually Has A Solid Plan For The Vision-S Concept Car

By Gerhard Horn
 6 days ago
We recently reported that Sony didn't know what it was going to do with its Vision-S EV concept. It seemed strange at the time, considering that designing, developing, and building a working prototype was not a cheap exercise. As we predicted earlier this month, the company will use its extensive experience in the technology industry to improve car interiors with advanced technologies.

