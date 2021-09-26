Sony Actually Has A Solid Plan For The Vision-S Concept Car

While much of the automotive world is begrudgingly making the switch to electrification, one luxury automaker has always championed the idea. We're speaking about Rolls-Royce. As you might know, the British carmaker doesn't currently offer any electric vehicles. But way back in 1900 when engineers and manufacturers were figuring out whether to go with the internal combustion engine, steam power, or electricity, company co-founder Charles Royce foresaw the advantages of electric propulsion for a luxury automaker, and with the benefit of hindsight, we can now see just how prophetic the visionary engineer's words were, despite having been spoken more than a century ago. The company has now teased that the dawn of a new electric era is coming, and we'll get our first look at it on September 29, suggesting that we'll either see a new electric concept, or perhaps the electric platform that will underpin the future model.

