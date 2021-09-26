My Hero Academia Season 6 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

My Hero Academia's big Season 5 finale is gearing up for war with its major post-credits scene! My Hero Academia's anime has officially brought its fifth season to an end with its newest episode, and the stage has been set for what's to come next. The series has confirmed it will be returning for a sixth season in the future, and while there is currently no concrete information about when we'll be able to see these new episodes just yet, there is an idea of what to expect from the next season thanks to a huge tease in the finale.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO