Walla Walla, WA

Michael Charlotte Clark

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Charlotte Clark (née Ryan) was born on July 29, 1945, in Lewiston, Idaho, and she grew up in the mountains above Orofino. From those mountains all the way to the Walla Walla Valley, Mike’s life was adventurous and full of love, and commanded strength. Her greatest and most fulfilling adventure of all was mothering two daughters and four sons and being their kids’ beloved “Nana”. She spoke truth and wisdom, and loved deeply without judgment.

