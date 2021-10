The Democratic math in the Senate is obviously bizarre, relying on a 50-50 split among senators for any votes that evade or survive a filibuster, and then depending on Vice President Harris to tip the scales. But it’s bizarre, too, in less obvious ways. Like that there are actually only 48 Democrats in the Senate plus two independents who caucus with the Democrats and give them the majority. And then, really, we need to shift two Democrats — Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) — into an interparty zone from which they fight to keep the party from moving too far from the center.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO