Local seniors say it’s been difficult to hire in-home help or caregivers since the pandemic began. “In December of last year...I had to have surgery for cancer in my right kidney,” said Beverly Gaines, Resident, Cathedral City. Gaines says after her surgery, she had difficulty hiring a long-term in-home caregiver. “From January until June...I didn’t The post In need of a job? Local seniors are looking for help at home appeared first on KESQ.

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO