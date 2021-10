However, the good times will end quickly after that. Tuesday through at least Saturday bring threats of rain. We’ll have inland areas of fog on another chilly morning for the area, even for early October. We’re starting out in the mid-40s for most of the mainland, while the shore will be in the mid-50s, with the Cumberland County bayshore in between. We’ll have plenty of sun.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO