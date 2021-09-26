Tom Felton fans react to Harry Potter star’s health update after ‘scary’ collapse

Tom Felton has been flooded with messages from fans, film industry peers and well-wishers after sharing an update about his health .

The Harry Potter star sparked concern after collapsing while taking part in a celebrity golf tournament for charity .

In a post to Instagram on Saturday evening (25 September), the 34-year-old actor assured fans he was “on the mend” but admitted the incident had been “scary”.

“People have been taking really good care of me,” he said in the video. “Thank you very much to anyone who has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend officially, in case you were worried.”

Fans of the actor, who is also known for roles in Belle , A United Kingdom and the 2017 biographical drama Megan Leavey, were relieved by the update.

“Words can’t express how relieved and grateful I am right now,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “I am so glad you’re back.”

“I’m so happy you’re feeling better,” one wrote, while another said they had been “so worried”.

Others to post messages of support on Instagram included Outlander star Sophie Skelton and actor Sebastian de Souza.

“Love you my brother,” de Souza wrote, while filmmaker and author Kyle Newman said he was “glad to hear it”.

Felton is due to star in the 2022 film Save the Cinema, along with actors Jonathan Pryce, Samantha Morton and Adeel Akhtar.

The story, which is set in Camarthen, Wales, follows Morton as a hairdresser and youth theatre leader determined to save a local cinema from closure.