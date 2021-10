There is no picture because Tom looked so different at different stages of his life. Picture him the way you knew him. Thomas Edward Baumgardner was born in Walla Walla, April 7, 1951, to Evelyn (White) and Frank Baumgardner. He was graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1969 and he attended Walla Walla Community College. Tom had a wonderfully long career with Safeway—42 years! He passed away September 16, 2021, at age 70.