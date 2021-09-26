CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

Alle.Co. Port Authority nabs $216M COVID grant; will use money to recover from pandemic losses

By Special to the Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aQdb_0c8QWAcc00

By Jason Phox

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Sept. 20 that the Port Authority of Allegheny County would be awarded $216.9 million in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA). The grant funds are intended to aid transit agencies with maintaining their services, paying transit employees, and also to help agencies recover from COVID-19 pandemic losses.

AlleCo Port Authority launches mobile pay for Pittsburgh-area buses and inclines

“Public transportation has been a lifeline for communities and the American people throughout this pandemic,” said Buttigieg in a statement on Sept. 20. “This funding from President [Joe] Biden’s American Rescue Plan will help protect transit employees from layoffs, keep transit service running, and ensure people can get where they need to go.”

In the same statement, FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez said the funds awarded from the American Rescue Plan ensure the recovery of the nation’s public transit system from COVID losses.

Many transit agencies, including Port Authority, saw huge revenue losses as transit ridership declined dramatically during the shutdowns. At the same time, the federal grant will also continue to provide service to the many Americans who depend on transit to get to essential jobs, health care and vaccine appointments.

Throughout the pandemic, the Port Authority of Allegheny County has provided many essential workers transportation to work, even as overall public transit use has decline due to increase in remote work.

Aerial trams and light rail: AlleCo Port Authority thinks big with new draft transit plan

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a 50% drop in riders and cutting 25% of reduction in service within weeks at the first rise of the virus. Recently, Port Authority has been experiencing a shortage of bus drivers that has resulted in some service being limited . The authority is actively hiring bus drivers and they will train new drivers.

Port Authority spokesperson Adam Brandolph said in a statement the agency was grateful for the grant. He added the funds will help stop transit employees layoffs, keep transit service operating, and prevent more service reductions again.

“Public transit is vitally important to our region’s recovery from this global pandemic,” Brandolph said. “Even if you don’t regularly ride a bus or take [light rail], we all know someone who relies on it. Whether it’s a friend or coworker, the barista at your favorite coffee shop, or an employee at your child’s daycare, public transit improves all of our lives.”

The American Rescue Plan Act offered more than $30 billion for public transportation in the U.S. and was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. The act intends to allocate $26.6 billion to public transit in urban and rural areas, tribal governments, and improved transportation and mobility for senior citizens and those with disabilities. The act also includes $2.2 billion for additional transit pandemic-associated needs but will be awarded later this year.

Jason Phox is a reporter for Pittsburgh City Paper, where this story first appeared .

The post Alle.Co. Port Authority nabs $216M COVID grant; will use money to recover from pandemic losses appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Responding to frustrations, Health Department says it’s working on communication with K-12 schools

“Of course, this school year has caused a lot of questions with a lot of schools operating in-person, and we’re doing our best to evolve our process to be more responsive,” acting state Health Secretary Alison Beam said. The post Responding to frustrations, Health Department says it’s working on communication with K-12 schools appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Allegheny County, PA
Health
Allegheny County, PA
Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Hispanic Heritage Month, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket

According to the 2020 census count, people who identified themselves as Hispanic or Latino comprised  the second-largest ethnic group in the U.S., accounting for more than 18 percent of the population, or more than 62 million people.  The post Hispanic Heritage Month, by the numbers | The Numbers Racket appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. county officials say bipartisan election reform bill is a step toward ‘badly-needed relief’

The 11-page bill allows for precanvassing of mail-in ballots at least three days before an election and moves back the deadline to receive applications for mail-in ballots from one week to two weeks before an election. The post Pa. county officials say bipartisan election reform bill is a step toward ‘badly-needed relief’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. educators ask for a seat at the table in response to K-12 mask mandate, COVID-19 mitigation

"We as school administrators have been put in a position to absorb everything that politics creates, and it is breaking the will of decent, loving people," Jefferson County-Dubois Area Vocational-Technical School Director Barry Fillman. "They cannot get at you to air their grievances. They come to us.” The post Pa. educators ask for a seat at the table in response to K-12 mask mandate, COVID-19 mitigation appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Public Transit#Alle#The Port Authority#Fta#Alleco Port Authority#The American Rescue Plan#Americans
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Allegheny County Jail board ends contract with C-SAU, warden Harper objects

With the contract removed, Allegheny County President Judge Kim Clark expressed her concerns during the meeting about the jail’s capacity to comply by Dec. 6 with a ballot referendum which bans solitary condiment, as well as the use of restraints and chemical weapons. Clark said she trusts ACJ warden Orlando Harper to do the right thing and comply with the referendum by Dec. 6. The post Allegheny County Jail board ends contract with C-SAU, warden Harper objects appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

State Farm Bureaus Back Proposal for $737M Chesapeake Watershed Cleanup Initiative

Maryland and the five other Bay states are embracing a proposal from the Chesapeake Bay Commission to create a Chesapeake Resilient Farms Initiative, which would tap $737 million in federal funding over the next decade to help clean up nutrient and sediment pollution from farms in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The post State Farm Bureaus Back Proposal for $737M Chesapeake Watershed Cleanup Initiative appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

It’s past time to make critical investments in public health for communities of color | Opinion

Seventy-eight percent of all COVID-19 cases where patients were hospitalized, needed a ventilator, or died from COVID-19 were in relation to obesity or obesity-related diseases. This directly impacts the Black population, who are 1.3 times more likely to have obesity in comparison to the Non-Hispanic White population. The post It’s past time to make critical investments in public health for communities of color | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Amid renewed push to expand Pell Grant eligibility, Pa. must remove barriers for students | Opinion

Launched in 2015, the Second Chance Pell experiment provides Pell Grants to incarcerated men and women for enrollment in postsecondary education programs provided in state and federal prisons. Through these learning opportunities, incarcerated adults can earn an associate of arts degree, industry-recognized certificates, or general coursework that will ultimately boost their opportunities for employment when they re-enter society. The post Amid renewed push to expand Pell Grant eligibility, Pa. must remove barriers for students | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
COLLEGES
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

1K+
Followers
966
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy