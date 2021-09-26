Read full article on original website
Happy cat
2021-09-26
And when Meghan realized she'd never be next in line to the throne that's when she decided to leave the "family" and seek her revenge with these outrageous lies in interviews.
Reply
21
Dawn Spry
2021-09-26
nothing will ever be enough for meganut. she always wants what she can't have. Boy Harry really hit the jackpot with her.
Reply
15
Sheri W
2021-09-26
They overdid it and worked hard to cover up her bad behavior just like they did HazMat's all those years!
Reply
26
Comments / 32