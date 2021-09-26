Storm Team 11: From foggy to sunny and beautiful today

The last few days of September are looking a little warmer with plenty of sunshine overall and noticeably warmer temperatures. Rain remains out of the forecast. Cool and foggy in spots this morning. That fog will give way to sunny skies by 9 or 10 AM. It will be a beautiful afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s in the mountains, upper 60s and lower 70s in southwest Virginia with a high near 75 degrees in the Tri-Cities.