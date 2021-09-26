CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 11: From foggy to sunny and beautiful today

By Tyler Allender
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last few days of September are looking a little warmer with plenty of sunshine overall and noticeably warmer temperatures. Rain remains out of the forecast. Cool and foggy in spots this morning. That fog will give way to sunny skies by 9 or 10 AM. It will be a beautiful afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s in the mountains, upper 60s and lower 70s in southwest Virginia with a high near 75 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

southfloridareporter.com

Florida Will Be Sunny And Breezy Today

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Sunday will be sunny with a brisk and sometimes gusty ocean breeze which will bring in a few scattered showers. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warm Day, Scattered Rain For The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain showers return for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to cool a bit, but perhaps not as Fall-like as first advertised. Tonight, Increasing clouds. Isolated shower by morning with a low of 63 degrees.     Tomorrow, scattered showers. Isolated rumble of thunder with a high 80 degrees.   Scattered showers through Monday, with a smaller lingering chance on Tuesday. Temps in the 70s next week.  
CHICAGO, IL
dailyvoice.com

Snowfall Totals, Northeast Winter Weather Predictions Released By AccuWeather

Winter in the Northeast won't be quite as bad as last year, but cold weather and more snowfall than average are on the horizon, meteorologists say. The AccuWeather long-range team this week released predictions for the upcoming season (keep reading for snowfall predictions). A chance of "plowable snow" could come...
ENVIRONMENT
Sunny skies and 78 today

10/1/21 Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC R. Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help…. 9/30/21 Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC R. Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We…. Thursday, September 30, 2021. Morning clouds followed by sunny skies today.
HARRISONBURG, VA
#Warming Up#Sunny Skies#Storm Team 11

