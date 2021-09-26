Refusing to hold back her thoughts, Leah Remini took to Twitter to address That ’70 Show’s Danny Masterson and the mistrial court ruling. Leah Remini shared her statement about the trial and called out Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige for reading her tweets. Although it wasn’t the outcome she wanted for Masterson’s victims, Remini said she is glad a retrial is already scheduled. “My heart breaks for the women who have been courageously and tirelessly fighting for justice for over five years. For years, they have been targeted and harassed by Scientology and its agents. They have also been harassed by their family members and friends who remain in Scientology.

3 DAYS AGO