Check out the launch trailer for the survival adventure game, The Eternal Cylinder, for another look at the world, the dangers and challenges that await, and more. The Eternal Cylinder gives you a herd of adorably strange creatures called Trebhums to control on a surreal alien world where all life must face the threat of... the Cylinder, a gargantuan rolling structure of ancient origin which crushes everything in its path. Your Trebhums start at the bottom of the food chain but can eat a variety of flora and fauna to evolve with dozens of new attributes and abilities to overcome obstacles and escape danger. These mutations stack, allowing your herd to grow with a range of emergent skill combos and creature designs for different gameplay opportunities. The Eternal Cylinder is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO