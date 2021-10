Accounting and consulting firm PwC has decided to permanently allow its 40,000 client-service employees in the US to work remotely from anywhere.PwC’s new policy will allow the majority of its 55,000 American employees to work virtually if they want. The company's support staff and employees in areas such as human resources and legal were earlier allowed to work virtually full time.The remote-work policy is a tectonic shift from the accounting industry’s traditional work culture that encourages people to put in overtime and work in the office till late at night.“We’re confident we can manage hybrid teams,” said PwC's deputy people...

