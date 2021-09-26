CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Airstrike kills, wounds Turkey-backed gunmen in north Syria

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0c8QUJdZ00

Warplanes attacked Turkey-backed opposition fighters in northern Syria on Sunday, killing and wounding about 20, an opposition war monitor and pro-government media said.

The airstrike struck a position in an area near the town of Afrin. It came amid increasing tensions between government forces and insurgent groups who still have a stronghold in northwestern Syria, mainly in the province of Idlib.

The Sunday morning airstrike was carried out by Russian warplanes, opposition activists said.

The airstrike hit a center for a Turkey-backed group known as the Hamza Division killing seven fighters and wounding 13, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Pro-government media also reported Russian airstrikes near Afrin saying that a number of gunmen were killed or wounded.

Russia joined the war in September 2015 helping tip the balance of power in favor of President Bashar Assad’s forces while Turkey has been a main backer of the opposition.

Syria’s conflict that broke out in March 2011 has left hundreds of thousands dead and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million, including more than 5 million refugees outside the war-torn nation.

On Friday, United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said her office has documented the deaths of 350,209 people — civilians and combatants — in Syria’s civil war. She said the real number is almost certainly far higher.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US identifies senior Al Qaeda terrorist leader killed in airstrike in Syria

On Thursday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) identified Salim Abu-Ahmad as the senior Al Qaeda leader killed in a September 20 airstrike in northwestern Syria. “Salim Abu-Ahmad was responsible for planning, funding, and approving trans-regional al-Qaeda attacks,” Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a CENTCOM spokesman told Military Times on Thursday. “There are no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike. This strike continues U.S. operations to degrade international terrorist networks and target terrorist leaders who seek to attack the U.S. homeland and its interests and allies abroad.”
MILITARY
KSN News

Al-Qaeda leader killed in drone strike

Fox News has confirmed a senior Al-Qaeda leader has been killed in a drone strike in Syria. Salim Abu-Ahmad was killed in the airstrike near Idlib, Syria, on September 20. He was responsible for planning, funding, and approving trans-regional Al-Qaeda attacks. The Associated Press noted a drone strike hit a vehicle traveling on a rural […]
MILITARY
AFP

US names Al-Qaeda commander killed in Syria

The US military on Friday named the senior Al-Qaeda commander killed in an airstrike in the Idlib region of northwest Syria on September 20 as Salim Abu-Ahmad. In a statement on Friday, Centcom spokesman John Rigsbee said Salim Abu-Ahmad "was responsible for planning, funding, and approving trans-regional Al-Qaeda attacks."
MILITARY
Reuters

Turkey to press Russia to restore calm in Syria's Idlib

ANKARA (Reuters) - The presidents of Russia and Turkey will hold talks on Wednesday on curbing renewed violence in northwest Syria and possibly expanding Moscow’s sales of military defence systems to Ankara, Turkish officials said. Vladimir Putin is hosting Tayyip Erdogan at Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, where the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Bachelet
NBC Chicago

Drone Strike Kills at Least 1 in Northwestern Syria

A drone strike hit a vehicle traveling on a rural road in rebel-controlled northwestern Syria on Monday, killing at least one person, rescue workers and a war monitor said. The Civil Defense team, known as White Helmets, said the unidentified body was lifted from the car along the Idlib-Binnish road east of Idlib province. The charred vehicle, split in the middle, lay on the side of the rural road in an orchid.
MIDDLE EAST
Foreign Policy

Turkey Capitalizes on Afghanistan Distraction to Attack Kurdish Forces in Syria

Zeynab Serekaniye was not a hardened soldier. The 26-year-old joined the all-female, Kurdish-led Women’s Protection Units, or YPJ, just nine months ago. Since the Islamic State was largely defeated in Syria in 2019, daily combat had ceased, so Serekaniye spent much of her time at her base in Tal Tamr in northeast Syria making tea for the other female fighters or reading their fortunes from leftover coffee grounds. But at night, one of the women always stayed awake to listen for the buzz of drones in the sky from their main adversary, Turkey.
MIDDLE EAST
houstonmirror.com

US Conducts Airstrike in Syria

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The US military conducted an airstrike in Syria against a target that the US Central Command claimed was a 'senior al Qaeda leader". The Pentagon announced on Monday it had carried out an airstrike against a senior leader of Al-Qaeda located in Idlib Governorate, the northern Syrian province occupied by Turkish troops and radical militias.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#United Nations#Gunmen#Idlib#Russian#The Hamza Division
AFP

For residents of Syria camp, slow death or risky exit

A slow death if they stay or possible detention if they leave: the last residents of a Syria desert camp face an unenviable choice ahead of a new "voluntary departure" programme. The nearly 10,000 displaced Syrians still living in the Rukban camp, established in 2014 on the berm between Jordan and Syria, are the last remnants of the nearly 50,000 people who lived there a few years ago. A 55-kilometre (34-mile) radius security zone around a nearby garrison of US-led coalition troops shields camp residents from the Syrian army. But Jordan has largely sealed the border since 2016, leaving residents dependent on rare UN aid deliveries. Not a single humanitarian convoy has entered the area since September 2019.
MIDDLE EAST
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

US admits airstrike killed civilians

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing Friday that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. “The strike was a tragic mistake,” Marine Gen....
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Middle East
Editor at Global Perspectives

Biden Administration says it has "no legal authority to hold Afghans." Now, over 700 have disappeared.

The Biden Administration and Immigration experts have agreed, "Afghans who leave the bases without notice are not breaking U.S. laws, and military officials have no legal authority to hold law-abiding Afghans against their will at any of the eight locations hosting 53,000 Afghans." This is because the administration did not set any boundaries when they decided to bring tens of thousands of refugees into the U.S.
NJ Spotlight

Resettlement isn’t easy, one Afghan family explains

‘I got very hopeless. I said, I can’t find a job. I was almost crying’. “I remember, I got very hopeless. I said, I can’t find a job. I was almost crying,” said Mohammad Muniri, who waited three years for a special immigrant visa to the U.S. before leaving Afghanistan with his family in 2017. Learning a new language and a new culture, getting driver’s licenses and jobs — these are the daunting tasks facing hundreds of Afghan refugees seeking to resettle in New Jersey.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

UN reports 'unprecedented' malnutrition in Tigray

The UN warned of "unprecedented" malnutrition among pregnant and lactating women in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region, in a report published hours after the government sparked outrage by expelling senior UN officials. "Of the more than 15,000 pregnant and lactating women screened during the reporting period, more than 12,000 women, or about 79 per cent, were diagnosed with acute malnutrition," the report said. 
HEALTH
The Independent

UN says Ethiopia has no legal right to expel 7 UN officials

The United Nations chief informed Ethiopia on Friday that it has no legal right to expel seven U.N. officials and warned that severe restrictions on desperately needed aid to the conflict-wracked Tigray region have created a humanitarian and human rights crisis that is “spiraling out of control.”Tigray is facing a near-blockade by the government on deliveries of food, fuel and other humanitarian supplies, and children are reportedly dying of famine.Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at least 5.2 million people in the region need humanitarian assistance including at least 400,000 “living in famine-like conditions.” Child malnutrition levels are now at the...
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

‘They want to kill me’: The Afghan interpreters left behind by the UK

Afghan interpreters who worked for the British Army have told The Independent they are facing death threats from the Taliban after being left behind during the mass evacuation from Kabul.Men who risked their lives to help the British forces over the last 20 years say they are now in hiding with their families, and warn that without urgent assistance from the UK they will be killed.Prime minister Boris Johnson admitted last month that 311 Afghans who were eligible under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme – set up to transfer those who helped the UK military to safety...
WORLD
AFP

Tired and afraid, migrants hide in EU border forest

His hands trembling with fear and fatigue, 19-year-old Iraqi Hadi prepared to spend a cold night in the forest in southeast Poland just after crossing the EU border from Belarus. Speaking to AFP on Thursday a few kilometres into Poland, the teenager said he was making the journey for a third time after twice being sent back into Belarus by Polish border guards in recent weeks. One of thousands of migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- who have crossed or tried to cross the 400-kilometre (249-mile) border since August, Hadi said the guards told him not come back. "They pushed us back and said: 'Don't come back here. Go back to Belarus!" said Hadi, who wore a pink hat with the word "LOVED" on it.
IMMIGRATION
ABC News

ABC News

407K+
Followers
104K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy