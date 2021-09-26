NFL Fantasy Football Week 3: Start ’em, sit ’em advice from our expert, ESPN, CBS Sports, more | Giants’ Sterling Shepard, Eagles’ Dallas Goedert, Chargers’ Justin Herbert, more

Eight games closed out Week 2 as one-score finishes, including several late-day heroics from Dallas, Tennessee, and Baltimore that reminded all of us why we enjoy football as much as we do. While plenty of football fans and fantasy managers also came away disappointed with the results of Week 2, the schedule for Week 3 ushers in a bit of change. Teams that began with a home-field advantage will hit the road, where we're all being reminded just how much of an impact fans have on the gridiron. Conversely, those teams that dealt with adverse situations by starting with consecutive road games will return home to their fans. There will also be just three divisional games in Week 3, reduced from the five divisional games featured in Week 2. This creates the opportunity for increased offensive production for teams that face an opponent outside of their division.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO