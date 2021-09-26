CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gianni Cures Delivers ‘Slow Me Down’ Visuals

By Kalisha Perera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepping San Diego, California, emerging artist Gianni Cures is up next. This 23-year-old hittin’ that gas or whattt? Discovering his own talents within his music. Establishing his own blend of R&B/Pop. Dropping hits like “Show Love” and “Drawn To You.” Gianni returns with brand new visuals from his latest offering titled ‘Slow Me Down.’

