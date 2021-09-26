CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Now: Morning Clouds Clear out; Nice Sunday Afternoon

By Britney Trumpy
WPRI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last night into very early this morning we saw some heavy rain across our region caused by low pressure that formed just to our south. Overall it’s a soggy start to the day but we’re expecting a great Sunday on the way. Throughout the second half of this morning...

