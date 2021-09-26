CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Chelsea miss Mount as Guardiola wrestles control back from Tuchel

By Jonathan Wilson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXzEn_0c8QSc0000
Romelu Lukaku was well managed by Aymeric Laporte during Manchester City’s win against Chelsea.

Starved of creativity, Chelsea were swarmed by Manchester City’s press as Pep Guardiola beat his German rival at the fourth attempt

It’s dangerous always to elevate players in absentia, to assume that if only they had been there they would have produced a flawless game and performed absolutely to their maximum, but perhaps the biggest lesson from the clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday was just what a good player Mason Mount is.

Chelsea so far this season had been the most impressive of the title contenders because they had seemed to have such balance between attack and defence – a quality that has become increasingly rare as the financial imbalances of the modern game have led superclubs to focus on the sort of glamorous signings more useful for breaking down stubborn but lesser opponents than controlling big games. But the longer the game on Saturday went on, the more it became apparent that Chelsea were not holding Manchester City and waiting to spring out on the counter; they were simply penned in, unable to free themselves from the excellence of City’s press.

If the shorthand explanation for Chelsea’s victory in the Champions League final is that City played with no deep-lying midfielders, the equivalent here perhaps is that Chelsea played with three. With Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovacic strung in front of the three central defenders, the front two of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner became isolated, particularly as Chelsea’s wing-backs were driven back – a problem that worsened after Reece James was forced off although it may simply be City grew in confidence in their method as the first half wore on.

Deprived of the ball for long periods Lukaku, who has been majestic since his summer return to Chelsea, looked more like the Manchester United Lukaku, his touch heavy as he snatched at rare opportunities to break. Werner remained Werner, somebody willing to chase down every cul-de-sac just to make absolutely sure it is a cul-de-sac, but lacking the precision to hurt City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B03X7_0c8QSc0000
Thomas Tuchel gestures to his players during a frustrating match for the Chelsea manager. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Perhaps if Mount had been there, or even if Kai Havertz had started, the link between back and front would have allowed Chelsea to escape their own half. Mount, as any coach who has worked with him will say, is a player of profound tactical intelligence. Perhaps then there would have been less tendency to play down the middle, to force City’s full-backs to do more defending and so to loosen their stranglehold over Chelsea’s wing-backs. Perhaps. It’s equally possible that would simply have weakened Chelsea defensively and City would have broken through earlier, that there wouldn’t have been that moment midway through the first half when a series of crosses mystifyingly aimed at Phil Foden provoked the thought that Thomas Tuchel was once again getting the better of a tactical duel with Pep Guardiola.

Rodri and João Cancelo both excelled as did Bernardo Silva, his weird period of ostracism now seemingly over. Aymeric Laporte, similarly, played an important role after a summer in which he was linked regularly with a move away from the club, while John Stones and Raheem Sterling remain sidelined. The temptation is always to regard such things as being like the Politburo or a Tudor court with counsellors drifting in and out of favour but it may simply be that City have a very big and very talented squad and that some are always going to have to be left out.

But most of all this was a tactical triumph for Guardiola, a reassertion of authority after three successive defeats against the younger man. City’s press was superb, driving Chelsea back, forcing them to recycle across the back line, denying them the opportunity for even speculative balls over the top for Lukaku and Werner to chase.

Whatever claims could have been made at various points over the past couple of decades for the quality of the Premier League, this is probably the first time in 40 years in which it is playing host to the very highest and most advanced tactical battles. Guardiola, in his time at Barcelona, defined the modern landscape of football, reimagined what was possible in terms of possession and positioning.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Then came Jürgen Klopp – who, even with Liverpool’s comparatively slight resources, may still have a vital part in the title race – who challenged the Guardiola model with a style based more on regaining than retaining the ball. And now, as Guardiola began to respond to that challenge, here is Tuchel whose vision of the game is less about guiding chaos than about control, a reversion to something closer to the Apollonian spirit of Guardiola’s Barça but with a less idealistic streak, a greater willingness to play without the ball.

There was much grumbling towards the end of the first half about a supposed lack of action, as though football is supposed to be nothing more than stars turning tricks to be judged only on goalmouth action. But this was something altogether more satisfying, a high-level game between two high-level sides led by high-level coaches.

And this perhaps is the defining paradox of modern football. Increasingly, it feels like a game of celebrities, with clubs hailed for signing famous people, as though the real battle is for social media engagements. And yet at the same time, it has never been more complex or dependent on the subtle interactions of the team unit. Beyond the hype, modern football is a game of coaches and the Premier League is fortunate to host three of the very best.

This is an ongoing saga, one that will develop over the coming months and years, but on Saturday the balance tipped back towards the old master.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku receives high praise from City boss Pep Guardiola

Romelu Lukaku has hit the ground running in his second stint with Chelsea, already proving to be the goal-scorer they desperately needed. With the Belgian in fine form, you better believe other players and coaches around the Premier League are taking notice, especially Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who had nothing but praise for Lukaku’s development. Via Simon Stone of BBC Sport:
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand insists Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has been the BEST centre-back in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel took charge - and says the way he's bounced back from Frank Lampard 'ruining his confidence' has been immense

Rio Ferdinand believes Antonio Rudiger is the new best centre-back in the Premier League, above Ruben Dias and Virgil van Dijk. The former Manchester United defender has been hugely impressed by Rudiger's performances since Thomas Tuchel took charge at the start of this year. The German centre-back faced an uncertain...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Phil Foden
Person
João Cancelo
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel confident of big season from Werner

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is confident of a big season from Timo Werner. The £53million striker has found himself on the fringes at Stamford Bridge in the early stages of the new campaign, but boss Tuchel now expects all that to change. Werner is expected to feature in Wednesday's Carabao...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Thomas Tuchel backs Timo Werner to come good at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has tipped a “more relaxed” Timo Werner to hit top form at Chelsea. The £53million striker has found himself on the fringes at Stamford Bridge in the early stages of the new campaign, but boss Tuchel now expects all that to change. Club record £98million signing Romelu Lukaku...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Mason Mount will miss Chelsea's crunch clash against Manchester City with minor injury but Thomas Tuchel welcomes back Edouard Mendy

Chelsea will be without Mason Mount for Saturday’s clash with Manchester City but goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will return between the sticks. Thomas Tuchel revealed Mount has not shaken off a minor injury he picked up against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup in midweek. ‘It’s too soon,’ Tuchel said. ‘He’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#German#The Champions League
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City will have to sign a top striker to replace Sergio Aguero... as he accepts he 'cannot deny' Romelu Lukaku's danger ahead of meeting with Chelsea and nemesis Thomas Tuchel

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester do not possess a 'weapon' like Romelu Lukaku – and believes his bosses know they must sign a striker next summer. City failed to replace Sergio Aguero ahead of this season as Tottenham stood firm in keeping hold of Harry Kane, and Guardiola is likely to continue deploying false nines.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola admits Chelsea 'controlled all departments' in Champions League final win over Manchester City as his side look to avoid another slip-up against Thomas Tuchel when the title contenders clash

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Chelsea 'controlled all departments' in their Champions League final triumph over Manchester City last season, but insisted his team still delivered a 'really good' performance. City were made to suffer heartbreak in Porto after Kai Havertz struck shortly before half-time, and were only able to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mason Mount injury: Chelsea midfielder to miss Man City match

Thomas Tuchel has said Mason Mount will miss out on their Premier League clash against defending champions Manchester City due to a ‘minor’ knock.Mount last played in the Blues’ Carabao Cup victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday, coming on for N’Golo Kante at half-time. But Tuchel confirmed in his press conference ahead of the match on Saturday that the England international won’t feature after he picked up a “minor injury” against Villa.Tuchel said: “Christian Pulisic is out and Mason Mount it’s too soon. He has a minor injury from the Aston Villa game. He made a big step, huge progress,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola's defining week: Man City face Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool all away from home in tough run of games but manager is rowing with the fans, star players looked off-colour against Southampton and injuries are mounting up

The leaves are only just starting to turn brown and yet Manchester City's week ahead looks like a defining one. It's too early in the season to suggest a trio of away fixtures against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are make-or-break for Pep Guardiola's team, but they will offer us more clues as to City's true state.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Tuchel says Chelsea without Mount for Man City ‘six-pointer’

London (AFP) – Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea will be without England star Mason Mount for the Premier League leaders’ “six-pointer” against champions Manchester City on Saturday. Mount, 22, suffered an unspecified injury in Chelsea’s League Cup tie against Aston Villa on Wednesday, which the Blues won on penalties. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Chelsea vs. Man City preview: Tuchel to maintain his edge on Guardiola?

It's still too early to talk about title-deciding games, after all it's not even October, but Saturday's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City is significant in terms of who sets the early pace. Chelsea are off to a red-hot start, winning four and drawing once in their first...
MLS
SkySports

Thomas Tuchel concedes Chelsea lost confidence during their Premier League defeat to Man City, as Pep Guardiola praises his side's display

Thomas Tuchel conceded his previously unbeaten Chelsea side lacked confidence against Manchester City, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea went into the fixture on the back of consecutive 3-0 wins in the Premier League and positive results in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, but they were pinned in their own defensive third for long periods of the first half and fell behind to a Gabriel Jesus strike on 53 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel: Will Mount make Juventus?

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is unsure if Mason Mount will be fit to face Juventus on Wednesday. The England midfielder missed Saturday's loss to Manchester City, having suffered an injury in the Carabao Cup cup win over Aston Villa three days earlier. And Mount is in trouble of missing the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy