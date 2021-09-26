CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airport reopens on Spanish island roiled by volcano eruption

By Via AP news wire
 6 days ago

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma reopened Sunday and authorities allowed some evacuated residents to collect belongings from their homes, as an erupting volcano continued to roar but lava flows remained slow.

The island’s government said there had been “no significant incidents” with the volcano since Saturday, when part of the crater collapsed and another river of lava emerged.

Spanish airport authority Aena tweeted that La Palma airport was operational again after closing Saturday because of a heavy fall of volcanic ash.

The closure led to long lines at the island's port to catch ferries off the island.

The volcano on La Palma, which is part of the volcanic Canary Islands off northwest Africa and is home to about 85,000 people, erupted on Sept. 19.

The prompt evacuations of more than 6,000 people helped avoid casualties.

Scientists say the eruption could last for up to three months.

Three rivers of lava slithering down a hillside on the western side of the island have destroyed 461 buildings, including homes, and covered 212 hectares (more than 520 acres) of countryside, according to a European Union monitoring system.

This month’s eruption is the first on La Palma since 1971.

Related
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
dronedj.com

Drone captures lava from Spain’s La Palma volcano crashing into ocean

Spain’s La Palma island is expanding. As the red-hot lava from the volcano that erupted on the island on September 19 reached the Atlantic Ocean this week, it triggered plumes of white steam. The molten rock cooled rapidly on coming into contact with the water, binding itself to the cliffside, enlarging the island’s territory. A drone captured the historic moment.
ENVIRONMENT
La Palma volcano: Two new fissures open weeks after initial eruption

Two more fissures have opened on La Palma’s active volcano, almost two weeks after it initially erupted. It comes as authorities recorded eight new earthquakes - some up to magnitude 3.5 - on the Spanish Canary Island on Friday. The vents, about 15 metres apart, sent streaks of lava toward...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#Casualties#Canary Islands#Airport Authority#La Palma Airport#Spanish#European Union
raventribune.com

Volcanic eruption La Palma: The lava reaches the ocean – experts now fear dangerous consequences

Santa Cruz – Ten days after the eruption of La Palma, the time has come: a huge volcanic eruption reaches the shores of the holiday island and pours into the Atlantic. The scene was expected, but at the same time spectacular and strange. The lava falls into the sea from a hundred meter high cliff near Dassault near the beach. Shortly before that, the entire port area was evacuated. The Spanish government declared the Canary Islands of La Palma as part of the disaster on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

New lava flow spews from Canaries volcano

A new flow of highly liquid lava emerged from the volcano erupting in Spain's Canary islands Friday, authorities said, as a huge magma shelf continues to build on the Atlantic ocean. The fresh outpouring of molten rock began around 2:30 am (0130 GMT), Spain's IGME geological institute said, adding that it was coming from a new exit on the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island. Videos posted online by IGME and the Volcanic Institute of the Canaries (Involcan) showed a large stream of glowing lava moving across charred earth. The new flow in the archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa comes on top of magma forming a huge platform in the Atlantic ocean, which has grown beyond 20 hectares (50 acres).
WORLD
Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island

The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. Copernicus the European Union's Earth observation program, said Thursday that its satellite imagery showed a D-shaped tongue of molten rock building up on the island's western shore measured 338 hectares (835 acres) by the end of Wednesday.Trade winds typical of Spain's Canary Islands were helping dispel the plumes of water vapor and toxic gases that result when the lava with a...
ENVIRONMENT
WXIA 11 Alive

Watch church tower collapse from Spanish volcano's lava

TODOQUE, Spain — A church on the Spanish island of La Palma crumbled on Sunday after lava from an erupting volcano entered the town of Todoque and reached the building. The dramatic scene caught on camera by TV Canarias showed a cloud of dense smoke engulfing the bell tower of the church before it collapsed, disappearing from the horizon.
RELIGION
news4sanantonio.com

Incredible video shows volcano in Spain spewing lava

LA PALMA, Spain - An active volcano in Spain’s La Palma Island shows no signs of calming down. Ash from the volcano was so thick it shut down the La Palma Airport Saturday. However, government officials say flights resumed Sunday. Officials say two new vents opened Friday and later merged...
ENVIRONMENT
WEKU

A 'Miracle House' Surrounded By A Volcano's Lava Is Still Standing

Smoldering lava is exploding into the sky, residents have been evacuated and the local airport has been closed — but one small home on the island of La Palma has been spared, bringing a small amount of relief as a volcanic eruption intensifies off the northwestern coast of Africa. Social...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Guatemala volcano erupts but no evacuations yet

Guatemala's Fuego volcano began a strong eruptive phase on Thursday, spewing lava and ash in a series of explosions that have not yet forced any evacuations, authorities said. The eruptions produced a long river of lava flowing down to the base of the volcano, some 35 kilometers (22 miles) southwest of the capital Guatemala City, said Emilio Barillas of the Insivumeh volcano institute.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Lava from Volcanic Eruption Enters Populated Area in Spain's Canary Islands! (PHOTOS)

Lava has destroyed more than 100 homes since the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption last Sunday on the island of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from four villages. The lava was mostly flowing in unpopulated areas, but was gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline by Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Lava from La Palma volcano boils pools, torches trees in dramatic footage

Drone footage shows the terrifying moment slow-advancing lava flows from Spain’s La Palma volcano engulf, crush or torch homes, trees and structures as they encroach on a neighbourhood. Molten magma is seen igniting palm trees as glowing rocks tumble into a swimming pool and an artificial reservoir, sending towers of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

