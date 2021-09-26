CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger injured after high speed crash

By FOX 17 News
 6 days ago
One person was injured after crashing into a tree at a high rate of speed.

The accident happened Sunday morning. A Ford pickup was travelling eastbound on 13 Mile Road & 190th Avenue at a high speed when they lost control and went off the road before crashing into a tree.

The driver then fled the scene and left the passenger pinned under the pickup. The passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and efforts to locate the driver were unsuccessful.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with any information on the driver is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office or Mecosta County Dispatch.

