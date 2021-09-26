CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chairman disbands panel investigating COVID-19's origins, saying its links to a nonprofit that worked with a Chinese lab raises bias concerns

By Shalini Nagarajan
Business Insider
 6 days ago
There is still no conclusive evidence that coronavirus originated from a lab. Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
  • A Lancet-affiliated scientist panel studying the origins of COVID-19 has been disbanded.
  • The chairman of the panel told WSJ he was concerned about its links to EcoHealth Alliance.
  • EcoHealth Alliance has been facing scrutiny over its connection to an institute in Wuhan.

A task force of scientists investigating the origins of COVID-19 has been disbanded by Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs.

The Wall Street Journal reported that it was due to the task force's links with US nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance, which worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Sachs said this risked the perception of bias, according to the outlet.

New York-based EcoHealth Alliance focuses on research and has been subjected to intense scrutiny since the onset of the pandemic.

Sachs told the Wall Street Journal of his motivation behind dissolving the task force.

"I just didn't want a task force that was so clearly involved with one of the main issues of this whole search for the origins, which was EcoHealth Alliance," he said.

There is still no conclusive evidence that coronavirus may have originated from a lab, or that it transferred to humans from a wild animal, or another scientific research experiment.

EcoHealth Alliance has channeled some of its funding towards the institute, which involved collecting samples from bats and people at risk of infection from bat viruses, The Telegraph previously reported.

That grant was stopped in April 2020 on the orders of then president Trump but was reinstated later in the year, the outlet said.

Daszak led the task force, affiliated with the Lancet scientific journal, until he voluntarily withdrew from the role in June. He has insisted there is no evidence to support the lab-leak theory.

Some other members of the task force have worked with Daszak or EcoHealth alliance on projects, the WSJ reported. One member said the disbanded group does not have conflicts of interest that stand in the way of its means to assess data on how the virus jumped to humans.

Sachs told the WSJ that the Lancet COVID-19 Commission would continue to study the origins in a report due to be published in mid-2022. But the commission would widen its scope to include input on biosafety concerns from external experts, including government oversight and transparency on lab research.

He said more labs have the technology to recreate or construct new viruses, but guidance and regulation on safe experimentation aren't keeping pace.

"A lot is going on around the world that is not properly scrutinized or explained to the public," Sachs said. The professor isn't supporting any one theory over another about the origins of COVID-19, he added.

The Lancet task force had been chasing leads on both the natural spillover from an animal and lab-leak hypotheses, WSJ said.

Brad Ogle
6d ago

This was all planned and executed to set up global socialism, if you think otherwise you are only fooling yourself, it's past time to take back our country from the Nazi terrorist running it..........

RittSea
5d ago

Gain of function research (aka weaponizing a virus that otherwise is not contagious to humans) was rightfully outlawed in the US against the wishes of a few rogue scientists. So they (NIH under Fauci) went to China where this research was still permitted, and used US tax payer dollars to help fund this research. But the Wuhan lab had substandard safety protocols and necessary safety equipment for such research. We know this because circa Oct 2018 the Wuhan lab put out an RFP for additional air handling equipment. They did this just after many lab technicians became sick in Sept. This is “reportedly” the sequence of events that led to the pandemic. But we need to verify if this is true. So I’m totally shocked and bewildered why our “free press” is not beating down doors to dig for the truth. 4.7 million people have died from this virus yet we don’t see any concerted efforts to find the truth. Why not?

mickeyrose99
5d ago

we've been telling you guys this but noooooooooo we're conspiracy theorists.

Business Insider

Business Insider

