Well, at least the federal government didn’t shut down. Democrats had had such big plans. They’d pair a generally popular infrastructure deal, which had a fair degree of bipartisan support, with their huge wish list of other items -- health care and climate and family leave and on and on -- and pass them both together. And pop the corks on the Champagne bottles and look forward to better days ahead, not only for the American people, but also for the party’s electoral prospects in next year’s midterms and the 2024 presidential election.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO