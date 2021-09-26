Kyrsten Sinema Faces No Confidence Threat From Arizona Dems Over Filibuster
The Arizona Democratic Party accused Sinema of protecting a "Jim Crow relic" under the guise of bipartisanship.www.newsweek.com
Is this what democracy is all about? Threatening a fellow polititian because they don't vote the way you do? Oh, I forgot, we are talking about demorats here.
Senator Sinema is absolutely correct. Hold firm. Democrats are being lied to by their leaders. The day is coming when they will not be the majority. At that time they will be glad that Senator Sinema held firm.
Wow did this first paragraph actually admit the democraps can't win without passing laws to allow voter fraud and cheating in elections and their saying it out loud??????
