Adola wins Berlin Marathon in 2:05:45, Bekele finishes third

Snowfall can erase Aidan O'Brien's bitter memories of last year and give the record-breaking Irish trainer a third win in the 100th running of France's most iconic race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday. Snowfall will be opposed by 14 rivals at Longchamp with the probability the landmark running of the Arc will, like the first in 1920, be won by a foreign raider. This year's Epsom Oaks winner -- she won by a record 16 lengths -- will be accompanied by stablemates Frankie Dettori's mount Love (impressive winner of the 2020 Oaks) and Broome. O'Brien will be just thankful they break from the starting stalls after last year's debacle when he had to withdraw his quartet of runners on the eve of the race due to an illegal substance being discovered in their feed.

WORLD ・ 14 HOURS AGO