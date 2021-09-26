CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adola wins Berlin Marathon in 2:05:45, Bekele finishes third

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Guye Adola of Ethiopia won the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, when compatriot Kenenisa Bekele’s attempt to break the world record was undone by warm weather and a blistering start to the race. Adola was runner up to Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin on his debut in 2017 and...

Ethiopia’s Guye Adola and Gotytom Grebreslase are the surprise winners of the 2021 Berlin Marathon

On a hot, humid day in the German capital, the 47th Berlin Marathon had two surprise winners in both the men’s and women’s races. Ethiopia’s Guye Adola was victorious over the favourite, Kenenisa Bekele (who finished third) in 2:05:45 in only his fourth marathon, and his fellow Ehtiopian, Gotytom Gebreslase, won the women’s race in her debut marathon in 2:20:09. Canada’s Brent Lakatos finished third in the men’s wheelchair race, just a few weeks after the Tokyo Paralympics.
Bekele: 'At 40, you are not too old for the marathon'

Ethiopian athlete Kenenisa Bekele has insisted that he has no plans to retire from the sport after finishing third at Sunday's Berlin Marathon. Before the race Bekele, who turned 39 in June, had even talked about attacking the marathon word record of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds held by Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge.
Bismarck Marathon – Here Is How To Win 2 Medals!

Imagine yourself waking up bright and early, lacing up your running shoes, heading out the door with just one thought "I'm going to run the Bismarck half marathon today". That was a common goal for many on a beautiful sunny Saturday morning. Except one young lady was about to achieve so much more.
Berlin Marathon returns after break with 25,000 participants

BERLIN (AP) — It already promises to be a Berlin Marathon unlike any other. The world’s fastest marathon returns on Sunday after its forced one-year absence. Organizers are claiming it is the biggest marathon in the world since the coronavirus pandemic began. Some 25,000 runners are registered to take part...
The best kept secret at the Berlin Marathon

Every year the eyes of the world are on the best elite runners at the Berlin Marathon, but did you know that there is an inline skating version of the Marathon?. The inline competition always takes place the day before the runners take to the streets of Berlin. After the COVID-19 cancellation last year, around 3,000 skaters took part in the inline marathon this past Saturday. The event has its fair share of crazy crashes and wipeouts, as the inline skaters reach speeds of 60 to 70 kph on the course.
SPORTS
British cyclist Joss Lowden ‘relieved’ after breaking UCI Hour Record

Britain’s Joss Lowden has broken the UCI Hour Record by covering a distance of 48.405 kilometres at the Grenchen velodrome in Switzerland.The 33-year-old added almost 400 metres to the previous mark of 48.007km set by Italian Vittoria Bussi at altitude in Aguascalientes, Mexico in 2018.Lowden was up on the required time virtually throughout her attempt, having gained confidence by breaking the record in training earlier in the year.⏱ NEW UCI HOUR RECORDCongratulations to @JossyLowden 🇬🇧 for breaking the #UCIHourRecord timed by @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/q3LGqDFFDD— UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) September 30, 2021“I’m relieved,” Lowden said. “I think I’d made it a bit...
Spain calls up Barcelona teenager Gavi for Italy semifinal

MADRID (AP) — Luis Enrique has called up 17-year-old midfielder Gavi Páez for Spain’s semifinal against Italy next week. Gavi debuted for Barcelona only a month ago. Since then he has become one of the few bright spots for his struggling club. Spain has a shot at European champion Italy in Milan in the Nations League final four next Wednesday, three months after their Euro 2020 semifinal. The winner will face France or Belgium in the Nations League final in Turin on Oct. 10.
Landmark 100th running of Arc set for Snowfall

Snowfall can erase Aidan O'Brien's bitter memories of last year and give the record-breaking Irish trainer a third win in the 100th running of France's most iconic race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday. Snowfall will be opposed by 14 rivals at Longchamp with the probability the landmark running of the Arc will, like the first in 1920, be won by a foreign raider. This year's Epsom Oaks winner -- she won by a record 16 lengths -- will be accompanied by stablemates Frankie Dettori's mount Love (impressive winner of the 2020 Oaks) and Broome. O'Brien will be just thankful they break from the starting stalls after last year's debacle when he had to withdraw his quartet of runners on the eve of the race due to an illegal substance being discovered in their feed.
