CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

This week’s top TV picks: Tony Awards, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & more

By Tribune News Service
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DON’T MISS: “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! — “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. hosts a lively concert special celebrating the joys of live theater and the reopening of Broadway. Among the stars appearing at New York City’s Winter Garden Theatre and performing stage musical classics are Annaleigh Ashford, Kristin Chenoweth, Andre De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Ben Platt, Chita Rivera and more. The special follows a livestream presentation of the “74th Annual Tony Awards,” honoring the top shows and performances of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was halted by the pandemic. “Broadway’s Back!” (9 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS); “Tony Awards” (7 p.m., Paramount+).

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Ellen Pompeo says end of 'Grey's Anatomy' is 'not far off'

Ellen Pompeo provided an update about the fate of "Grey's Anatomy" and teased that the show may be ready to hang up the scrubs after 18 seasons. When discussing fan theories that the long-running medical drama will come to an end soon, the 51-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight, "They're not far off."
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Takes Viewers To A New Tomorrow

The beloved medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” has shared a new key art for its upcoming season 18 premiere, which brings people into the future. To celebrate the premiere in this Covid-19 era, ABC shared the key art to its social media channels, which carries a tagline “A New Tomorrow, Today.”
TV SERIES
Variety

Tony Awards: Here’s Everything You Didn’t See on TV

After 27 months, the Tony Awards returned on Sunday night to honor Broadway’s best. The ceremony — highlighting the shortened 2019-2020 season — served as an emotional ode to the power of live theater, as well as an elaborately produced advertisement to get audiences back to the Great White Way. Split between streaming and live TV, viewers at home were treated to galvanic performances (hello, Jennifer Holliday!) and moving speeches. Still, there’s plenty that cameras didn’t capture at the Winter Garden Theater in Manhattan.  Here’s everything you didn’t see during the four-hour telecast. A plea to wear masks Broadway’s back, as audiences were...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Eli Roth
Person
Bebe Neuwirth
Person
Chita Rivera
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Idina Menzel
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Mercury News

TV this week: Tony Awards celebrate the return of Broadway

Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for Sept. 26-Oct. 2. WATCH THIS: “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! — “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom, Jr. hosts a lively concert special celebrating the joys of live theater and the reopening of Broadway. Among the stars appearing at New York City’s Winter Garden Theatre and performing stage musical classics are Annaleigh Ashford, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Ben Platt, Chita Rivera and more. The special follows a live-steam presentation of the “74th Annual Tony Awards,” honoring the top shows and performances of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was halted by the pandemic. “Broadway’s Back!” (9 p.m. Sunday, CBS); “Tony Awards” (4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET Sunday, Paramount+).
TV & VIDEOS
newsbrig.com

The Biggest Bombshells from the Grey’s Anatomy Tell-All

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Grab your person, because you do not want...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anatomy#New York City#Cbs#Paramount#Starz#American#Pbs#Abc
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Grey's Anatomy Tell-All Author Reveals More Details on Patrick Dempsey's "Miserable" Show Exit

There's no Grey details in this black-and-white story. How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy author Lynette Rice didn't hold back in voicing her opinion on what really went down behind the scenes, leading to Patrick Dempsey's departure from Grey's Anatomy. While Dempsey returned this past season for a dramatic dream sequence, Rice detailed what Dempsey's response seemed to be at the time, from her perspective as an Entertainment Weekly reporter. "When I interviewed him at the time, I could definitely sense I wasn't getting everything from him," Rice exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Casts Omar Miller, Erica Hernandez, Mike O’Gorman

The “True Lies” pilot at CBS is building out its supporting cast. Omar Miller, Erica Hernandez, and Mike O’Gorman have all joined the drama pilot. Variety previously exclusively reported that Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga would star in the pilot, which is based on the film of the same name. Like the film, main character Harry (Howey) appears to be a benign suburban dad and computer salesman on the surface, when in reality he is a world-class spy. His unfulfilled wife Helen (Gonzaga) is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18: ABC boss on long-term future

Is Grey’s Anatomy season 18 going to be the final season of the show? We know that this is something that a lot of people want an answer to — but unfortunately, there may be clarity for a little while still. If there is one thing we can at least...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvinsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Peter Gallagher Hints at Hamilton’s Connection to Meredith

In the midst of a surge of patients at the several-surgeons-short Grey Sloan Memorial, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) receives an unexpected — and consequential — invitation on Grey’s Anatomy. Minnesota neurosurgeon David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) asks her to attend the opening of a research library dedicated to her mother. That, of course, would be the late Ellis Grey, a brilliant surgeon and a difficult figure in Meredith’s life.
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
52K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy