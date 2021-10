Ghostbusters star and all-around icon Bill Murray turns 71 today, and fans are letting him know just how much love there is for him out there! As you can see below, social media is currently lit up with moviegoers and fans all wishing Bill Murray a happy birthday. And why not? Murray has entertained millions over his forty-five-year career in the industry. From Saturday Night Live to his iconic roles in films like Ghostbusters, Scrooged, Groundhog Day, and so many Wes Anderson films still stand the test of time; in fact, Murray is so beloved that even a mere appearance from him in films like Zombieland is an event!

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO