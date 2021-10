Netflix revealed some new details on what the franchise has in store at TUDUM, and Vesemir has a part to play in both season 2 and the recently released Nightmare of the Wolf. Vesemir is the beloved mentor of Geralt, and while he plays a role in both the books and the games, he is finally going to get some shine in live-action courtesy of Netflix. Vesemir will be played by Kim Bodnia in season 2 of the core series, and while we've seen a glimpse of him in a group shot, we now have our first real up-close look at the character thanks to TUDUM, and you can check it out below.

