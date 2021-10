As the big screen superhero milieu has only expanded over the last two decades, thanks to sequel after sequel, prequel after prequel, one piece has long been lacking: the really wacky spinoff that exists entirely on its own wavelength. What good is it to make dozens upon dozens of films and not allow any of them to get truly zany? Which was perhaps why Ruben Fleischer’s 2018 smash hit “Venom” was such a welcome surprise, an absolutely bonkers entry into the genre that delighted in seeing its hero dipping into a lobster tank at a swanky restaurant the way other superhero films...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO