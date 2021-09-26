CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a Look Into the World of Moncler MONDOGENIUS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoncler Genius is back, and this time around, it's bigger, better, and a little different from what we're used to. Say hello to Moncler MONDOGENIUS. In the world of designer collaborations, few brands have achieved the scale and creative freedoms allotted to the partners that make up Moncler Genius. The project, which debuted in 2017, has seen Moncler serve as a template for some of the industry's biggest designers to refit in their own image. From Craig Green to Palm Angels and ALYX, Genius is somewhat of a tapestry, showcasing a creative spectrum built on the same base, presenting the versatility of a staple product offering to subvert expectations.

Daily News: The Second Yeezy Drop Is Here, Vittoria Ceretti Gives Rare Insight Into A Day In Her Life, Bottega Veneta’s New Journal, And More!

The second drop of Yeezy Gap is here. The Yeezy Gap sweatshirt launched today, exclusively online, in six colors. The so-called “Perfect Hoodie” is available for $90 or $70 for adults or kids, respectively, and comes in a 100% double-layered cotton. It’s reported that the rapper’s 10-year deal with Gap is worth $1billion. Not bad considering he was once a shop assistant in a Chicago Gap store as a teen himself. To really drive home the news, Gap’s official Instagram account appeared to have archived all page content on Wednesday, save for six images of the new sweatshirt.
ASICS FW21 Collection Drop 1: Shop at Highsnobiety Shop Now

Model: FB1-S GEL-Preleus, GEL-Kayano Trainer 21, and UB2-S GEL-1130. Price: $125 (FB1-S and UB2-S), $200 (GEL-Kayano Trainer 21) What We’re Saying: Since Kiko Kostadinov and his prolific design team moved in-house at ASICS, the Japanese brand’s offering of general release sneakers has gotten even stronger. Kostadinov and his team have reworked and reimagined several classic silhouettes, giving them a more fashion-forward spin.
16 Totally Chaotic Lessons from the Life and Times of Andre Walker

In this FRONTPAGE feature from HIGHStyle, a print magazine by Highsnobiety, we have a fabulously free form, free-ranging conversation with the icon that is Andre Walker. In the summer of 2014, my father passed away early in the morning of what would be the first day of my professional career. I didn’t tell my employer for the first week. I simply wanted to keep busy.
Alicia Keys Opens The Show In Milan For Moncler Mondogenius Global Digital Extravaganza

Ever since luxury outerwear fashion house Moncler conceived of its 'Genius' project in 2018 - pushing the boundaries for high-end RTW business models by inviting an incredible series of well-respected designers to re-iterate the brand's core design aesthetic on a regular basis - the label has continued to inspire awe (and brand loyalty) by modernising many of the other models we associate with the fashion industry.
GENTLE MONSTER X MONCLER | 'SWIPE' COLLECTION

In a bold debut on Saturday, September 25th via Moncler.com, Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster teamed up with Italian luxury label Moncler to create the ‘SWIPE’ collection, available in Spring 2022. In the all-black collection featuring oversized goggle-style frames, one menswear full look, and one women’s wear full look, Gentle...
Moncler’s Remo Ruffini on Building a Community

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Ahead of Moncler’s Mondogenius event today, Remo Ruffini did not hide the anticipation he felt — or the dose of trepidation. “This is another evolution, I’ve always said that Genius must create new emotions, but it’s challenging, every day is a learning day,” said the chairman and chief executive officer of Moncler, which for the first time will present its Genius collections through a digital experience across five cities — New York, Milan, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul — and through the vision of 11 designers, all under one show, which will be...
MONDOGENIUS is a transportive digital fashion experience

While most of the fashion world has embraced the renewed possibility of IRL events this season, Moncler Genius has opted to keep its digital arms wide open. Today, the Italian house showcased its newest offerings via a live-streamed online experience, titled MONDOGENIUS. Hosted by the Grammy award-winning musician Alicia Keys, the event brings together the worlds of fashion, film, music, art, sport and beyond in a multifaceted celebration of community and culture. (Think: a performance by Victoria Song, art by Erwin Wurm and a cinematic contribution by Luca Guadagnino – and that’s just for starters.)
Explore Carhartt WIP's Fall/Winter 2021 'Venture" Editorial

It's all too easy to hide away in the warmth of your bed as fall rolls in, but Carhartt WIP invites you to "Venture" outdoors and experience its Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Carhartt is recognized and trusted by labor industries and style enthusiasts around the globe. With a reputation built on its hardwearing fabrications, classic styling, and proximity to international subcultures, the brand has stayed at the forefront of the industry by remaining true to itself. That is to say, the brand is built on integrity.
Sucuk & Bratwurst x Umbro Sucux Collection: Buy Exclusively Here

Key Pieces: The relaxed black joggers will become your favorite laid-back piece, while the alien T-shirt is a subtle upgrade to your everyday black tee. Release Date: Available now, exclusively at the Highsnobiety Shop. Buy: Highsnobiety Shop. Editor’s Notes: For its latest collaboration, Berlin-based creative studio Sucuk & Bratwurst has...
44 Designers to Pay Homage to Alber Elbaz and AZ Factory

Last year, Alber Elbaz tragically passed away from COVID-19, and now his label AZ Factory has collaborated with 44 fashion houses to pay homage to the iconic designer. Dubbed the "Love Brings Love Fashion Show," the event has been put together to honor Elbaz, with a selection of designers ranging from those at the helm of some of the oldest fashion houses, to emerging talent, as well as those with their own eponymous labels.
The Cheap Trick of Luxury Collaborating With Itself

I’ve met enough luxury executives and designers over the years to guarantee you the only question asked with urgency at this morning’s weekly standup meeting was: “Which of our luxury peers should we collaborate with next season?”. Hold up, hold up. First, the answer to that question should be, “None,...
HYKE Delivers Crisp Minimalist Collection for Moncler Genius

HYKE’s minimalist collection for Genius is a shining example of how less can still be more. Shown at the recent “MONDOGENIUS” presentation, the Japanese label’s epochal clean-cut utilitarian designs were on spotlighted once more, but this time merged with a series of classic Moncler silhouettes. Since its inception in 2013,...
Moncler 1952's Artsy Auction Transforms the Puffer

Moncler's been busy. With MONDOGENIUS upon us, the Italian luxury label has begun blessing the world with a deluge of eye-popping collabs and events, all leading up to an innovative auction, of sorts. "The partnership between Artsy and Moncler shows the power of two brands from different industries coming together...
Jonny Ive & Mark Newson at Ferrari: The Future of Fashion?

Have you heard about the Ferrari that kind of looks like an iPhone? No, seriously. What once might have been considered some kind of woeful contemporary art sculpture experiment may actually come to fruition with the news that long-time friends and former Apple design legends Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson have signed on with the Italian supercar maker to produce its first-ever electric vehicle.
Jeremy Scott x adidas Originals DIP Collection Release, Info

Editor's Notes: Jeremy Scott and adidas Originals' latest collaborative effort might not give you wings but it will satisfy your sweet tooth. Just months after reviving their famed "winged" sneaker, the duo will release the DIP collection, a range of fluorescent athleisure and two playful footwear options. The first is...
Loewe Amazona Bag Fall/Winter 2021 Return

Every fashion house has its own signature bags, and for Loewe, its most popular silhouette in the past has undoubtedly been the Puzzle bag. For Fall/Winter 2021 however, Jonathan Anderson has brought back a silhouette from the archive, breathing new life into the Amazona. Launched in 1975, the hand-held silhouette...
Virgil Abloh's Off-White™ x The Met Store Merch Release, Info

Virgil Abloh designed some very literal OFF-WHITE™ merchandise for The Met's new Costume Center exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, perhaps a reflection of ">his "Modernism" Met Gala look. Abloh, whose work is featured in the show, cuts to the chase with a range of apparel labeled with a...
Cartier’s Clash (Un)Limited Collection puts the Jewel in Jewelry

When it comes to luxury jewelry, no one does it quite like Cartier. The established French company has been in the game longer than most, with its collection of rings, bracelets, watches, and necklaces having outlived the passing of time, becoming grail-worthy emblems of intricate design and breathtaking opulence. Clash...
True Religion x Supreme Release Date Information

Editor's Notes: There's no brand that defines the noughties quite like True Religion, and now the designer denim label is making its grand return together with Supreme. Initially teased through rumors and leaks, the collaboration comes as no surprise, and will feature a handful of co-branded looks in – you guessed it – denim. The collaboration features a denim trucker jacket, sweatshirt, cargo pants, a six-panel, as well as a beanie, with plenty of the garments sporting True Religion's signature horseshoe branding as well as Supreme graphics.
Explore Studio Seidensticker's FW21 Collection

German shirt makers Seidensticker have been tailoring some of the world's finest button-ups since 1919. They are unquestionably masters of their craft, relying on their heritage and label of excellence in the tailoring world to put shirts on the backs of generation after generation of sartorial connoisseurs Seidensticker has launched Studio Seidenensticker aimed at converting a new generation to the tailoring house's expertise.
