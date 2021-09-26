Take a Look Into the World of Moncler MONDOGENIUS

Moncler Genius is back, and this time around, it's bigger, better, and a little different from what we're used to. Say hello to Moncler MONDOGENIUS. In the world of designer collaborations, few brands have achieved the scale and creative freedoms allotted to the partners that make up Moncler Genius. The project, which debuted in 2017, has seen Moncler serve as a template for some of the industry's biggest designers to refit in their own image. From Craig Green to Palm Angels and ALYX, Genius is somewhat of a tapestry, showcasing a creative spectrum built on the same base, presenting the versatility of a staple product offering to subvert expectations.