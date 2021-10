The Witcher season 2 is just 3 months away, and as we get ready for the new season fans are craving any new information or details they can get to pass the time (via EW). Thankfully we just got a brand new image of our favorite Witcher Geralt, as he readies his sword for battle. It's snowing and you can see statues in the background, but it's hard to tell exactly where Geralt is. The natural inclination is to think Kaer Morhen, but we'll have to wait and see. You can check out the image below, and we even got a new comment from Henry Cavill as well.

