Director Andy Muschietti is teasing Michael Keaton's return as Batman once again with a mashup of both superheroes' suits. At this point, it's been very well established that Keaton will reprise his role from Tim Burton's Batman movies once again for The Flash. On Instagram, Muschietti has posted another new photo to further tease Keaton's comeback, this time with an image of the classic Batsuit painted red with the familiar bolt reminiscent of The Flash's outfit. You can take a look at it below.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO