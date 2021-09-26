Youth can lead the way on vaccination efforts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Republican lawmakers say that pandemic bonus pay should go to workers whom they say were most at risk. The Minnesota Legislature set aside $250 million to say thanks to frontline workers. On Thursday, Republican members of the Frontline Worker Pay Work Group said that the money should be split among health care workers and first responders. Nurses, prison guards and hospice workers would be among those eligible for $1,200 in bonus pay. “This bonus shows our gratitude to those critical care workers who put themselves most at risk to keep the rest of us safe...

