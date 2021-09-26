CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Youth can lead the way on vaccination efforts

Las Cruces Sun-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouth is often a time of awakening and engagement with social movements. From the civil rights movement of the 20th Century to climate change and racial equality movements of today, young people have been and continue to be at the forefront of progress. Now, with the COVID pandemic still among us and claiming lives, young Americans must step forward once again to help make the world a better, safer place by rolling up sleeves and getting a free, safe and effective vaccine.

