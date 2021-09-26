CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Andy Serkis Reveals Why He Wanted To Play Alfred In The Batman

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Reeves has assembled a stellar cast for The Batman, but a lot of the major roles are filled by actors you wouldn’t have expected to see take a trip to Gotham City. Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight has obviously generated plenty of debate and more than a little criticism, but that feeling of the unexpected runs right through the cast.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage First Reactions Have Fans Hyped for a Mysterious End-Credits Scene

The first reactions to Marvel and Sony's highly anticipated comic book sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage are now in, so was it worth the wait? Well, yes it sounds like it may well have been, with early reviews praising director Andy Serkis' no-nonsense, full-throttle approach to the character, as well as teasing a post-credits scene that is sure to have audiences jumping to their feet in celebration.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Batman Sequels Will Reportedly Focus Heavily On Bruce And Alfred’s Relationship

One of the most important aspects of the Batman mythos is Alfred Pennyworth, loyal and trusted butler to Bruce Wayne. Over the decades, the character has been portrayed as a kindly father figure, wise old sage, hardened ex-solider and everything in between, but up until the Dark Knight Trilogy, the dynamic between the two never factored all that heavily into the live-action movies.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Andy Serkis Confirms Venom: Let There Be Carnage Runtime

A couple of weeks back, theater listings for Venom: Let There Be Carnage had the movie’s running time listed at 90 minutes, which is awfully brief for the superhero genre. When you include the credits, which are expected to feature a stinger that breaks the internet, then there’s only going to be 80 minutes or so of story in the symbiotic sequel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman: Andy Serkis Calls Matt Reeves Movie 'Special'

The Batman star Andy Serkis says that Matt Reeves' movie is going to be "special." The Planet of the Apes actor spoke to ScreenRant about a number of topics. During that conversation, he tried to say as much as he could about his stint as Alfred in the upcoming film. Obviously, Serkis can't say a ton about what's coming up. But, he has absolute faith in Reeves and likes what he's been a part of. The star also notes their time together during the Apes franchise. Warner Bros. felt like their director was up to this challenge. The filmmaker also tabbed Robert Pattinson to put on the cape and cowl, which triggered a lot of hand-wringing among the fanbase. A lot of that worry was put to bed once they saw Bruce Wayne in action during last year's DC FanDome. Still, this year's version of the event will bring some more footage, and then the hype will be upon us once again.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Turturro
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
Person
Andy Serkis
SuperHeroHype

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Editor Teases Andy Serkis’ Work on the Sequel

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Editor Teases Andy Serkis’ Work on the Sequel. Andy Serkis may be replacing Ruben Fleischer as the director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but the sequel features one behind-the-scenes holdover from the original film: Maryann Brandon, who co-edited Venom in 2018 and recently cut together the latest chapter in Sony’s symbiote saga. Having worked with both Serkis and Fleischer, Brandon was granted a keen insight into each director’s creative process. And while speaking with SYFY Wire, she explained what Serkis brought to the table in the sequel.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Andy Serkis Says He Joined The Batman to Reunite with Director Matt Reeves

Andy Serkis is undoubtedly one of the greatest character actors of our generation, and he is reuniting with his Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves on The Batman, playing Bruce Wayne's loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth. Serkis spent his two Apes movies in a motion capture suit, continuing to pioneer the technology that allowed him to bring Gollum and King Kong to life in Lord of the Rings and as the titular character in Peter Jackson's remake of the 1933 classic, but it was essentially working with Matt Reeves on the movie that made it an easy decision to work with him again on The Batman.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hardy Explains What He Wants From Venom 3

Almost every major blockbuster these days is envisioned as the first installment in a trilogy. Even if the studio doesn’t announce it right of the gate, you can guarantee that it’s the plan in the overwhelming majority of cases. Of course, that’s entirely dependent on box office performance, so by that metric we can safely assume that Venom 3 will be given an official green light sooner rather than later.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roguishly#Riddler#Uproxx#Apes
wegotthiscovered.com

Andy Serkis Wants Venom To Meet More Villains Before He Gets To Spider-Man

Throughout the buildup to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Spider-Man’s name has cropped up almost as often as that of Tom Hardy’s symbiote, with everyone hedging their bets on the sequel’s credits scene teasing the most overt connection yet between Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and Kevin Feige’s MCU. It’s happening eventually,...
MOVIES
IGN

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis Play: Venom Symbiote or Death Metal Band?

It may or may not surprise you just how similar the names of Venom symbiotes are to those of death metal bands. We asked Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis, and star Tom Hardy if they could tell which one was which (or even both). Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the sequel to the hit 2018 Venom, now directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison/Shriek, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham.
MOVIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tom Hardy, Andy Serkis sink their teeth into 'Venom' sequel

NEW YORK — (AP) — If there was one broadly agreed takeaway from 2018's "Venom," it was that when you let Tom Hardy run loose, good things happen. Not everything worked in the film, a darker, slimier spinoff adjacent to Sony Pictures’ “Spider-verse” Marvel world. But “Venom,” led by Hardy's Jekyll and Hyde act, managed to break free of some of the prescribed rhythms of superhero movies.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘The Batman’: Robert Pattinson Teases DC FanDome ‘Surprises’ With Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman

Robert Pattinson offered a teaser for what fans can expect from Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” at this year’s DC FanDome during the red carpet for the Academy Museum’s premiere party. Pattinson hinted that the footage that will be shown will give audiences a new look at his Bruce Wayne and Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman. “Me and Zoë [Kravitz] did some stuff. It’s a fun little thing,” Pattinson told Variety’s Angelique Jackson. “There are lots of little surprises for it.” The actor also confirmed that he has watched some portions of his DC film during the interview. “I’ve seen some of the movie now and it’s...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy