Andy Serkis Reveals Why He Wanted To Play Alfred In The Batman

The Batman star Andy Serkis says that Matt Reeves' movie is going to be "special." The Planet of the Apes actor spoke to ScreenRant about a number of topics. During that conversation, he tried to say as much as he could about his stint as Alfred in the upcoming film. Obviously, Serkis can't say a ton about what's coming up. But, he has absolute faith in Reeves and likes what he's been a part of. The star also notes their time together during the Apes franchise. Warner Bros. felt like their director was up to this challenge. The filmmaker also tabbed Robert Pattinson to put on the cape and cowl, which triggered a lot of hand-wringing among the fanbase. A lot of that worry was put to bed once they saw Bruce Wayne in action during last year's DC FanDome. Still, this year's version of the event will bring some more footage, and then the hype will be upon us once again.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO