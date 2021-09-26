CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders’ Daniel Carlson beat the Steelers – and himself

By Mark Inabinett
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Kicker Daniel Carlson came through for the Las Vegas Raiders – and for another team owner in his fantasy league – last week. In the Raiders’ 26-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 19, Carlson connected on field goals of 46, 33, 41 and 45 yards. The 41-yarder came with two seconds left in the second quarter as Las Vegas took a 9-7 halftime lead and the 45-yarder came with 20 seconds to play as the Raiders stretched their advantage to nine points.

Raiders

Daniel Carlson named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

For the second straight week, a Las Vegas Raider has won an AFC player of the week award. Kicker Daniel Carlson﻿ was given the nod after a stellar 14-point day that saw him go 4-for-4 on field goals against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a 45-yarder with 20 seconds left that essentially iced the game for the Silver and Black. This marks the third time in his career that Carlson has received the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.
