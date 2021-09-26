Raiders’ Daniel Carlson beat the Steelers – and himself

Ready to renew their historic rivalry in Week 2, recent history favors the Las Vegas Raiders over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Las Vegas Raiders got the 2021 season off to another blood pressure rising win against the Baltimore Ravens. This week, they meet another AFC south foe and an old friend and rival in the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is a rivalry that leads back to some of the most memorable matchups in football history. The Steelers are one of the NFL’s most storied franchises with six Super Bowl Championships and countless Hall of Famers. They have been the cause of many heartbreaks for the Raiders and also causes of joy.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO