Dota 2: Patch 7.30d Nerfs Tinker And Weaver; Balances Neutral Items

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome heroes and items are getting touched up. Valve has yet again rolled out an update to balance the meta further. This is the third update after the big patch of 7.30 that the developers have tweaked things around. That said, it isn’t surprising to see so many updates to the game in a short time. Valve wants a polished end product before The International 10 begins. Let’s have a look at some of the major things the 7.30d has changed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nerf#Valve#Tumbler S Toy#Neutral Items#Fallen Sky#Brain Sap#Starbreaker#Tinker
