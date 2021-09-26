Greene County Public Health to Start COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Tuesday

With the recent announcement of the approval for the Pfizer booster vaccine, Greene County Public Health has a plan in place to administer those shots. Starting Tuesday, public health will provide the booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older and individuals in specific at-risk groups. The initial recommended groups include individuals 65 and older and who are residents in long-term care, 50-64 year-olds with underlying medical conditions, 18-64 year-olds with underlying medical conditions, 18-64 year-olds who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to an occupation or institution. It is recommended for those individuals to receive the third booster dose at least six months after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.