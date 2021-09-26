Former France international Nasri hangs up his boots

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - January 12, 2019 West Ham's Samir Nasri in action REUTERS/David Klein

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Former France midfielder Samir Nasri announced on Sunday that he was officially retiring from professional football after a career that started in 2004.

Nasri, 34, served an 18-month doping suspension from 2018, an episode that he said changed his way of seeing football.

"It was just an injection of vitamins because I was sick," the former Olympique de Marseille, Arsenal and Manchester City player, whose career effectively ended last year after a short stint at Anderlecht, told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

He scored five goals for France and picked up 41 caps between 2007 and 2013.

