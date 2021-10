The Iowa complex that hosted the 1989 film Field of Dreams and last month’s Major League Baseball game between the Yankees and White Sox has new owners. Current owners Go the Distance Baseball LLC announced today that a group headed by Hall of Famer and former Chicago White Sox slugger Frank Thomas has purchased a controlling interest in the All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams movie site. Thomas will be the CEO in the new organization, while former Los Angeles Dodgers GM Dan Evans will be COO. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the transaction involves the purchase of...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO