Ohio’s small towns are lovely in any season. Yet there’s just something enchanting about autumn. Visiting a small town in the middle of the fall is a bit like stepping back in time. The pace of life slows down as visitors and residents take time to appreciate the abundance of natural beauty and festivity that […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Picturesque Small Town In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO