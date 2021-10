Max Verstappen admits he didn’t expect to finish on the podium ahead of the Russian Grand Prix as late rain allowed him to secure an “amazing result.”. Red Bull opted to take a new power unit in Sochi after seeing Mercedes’ dominance in Friday practice and the weather forecast for Saturday, and it appeared to pay off with a mixed-up grid. But Verstappen struggled with his tires after making early progress and dropped to seventh place before the final laps saw him pit early and rise to second on intermediate tires.

