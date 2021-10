Happy October! For those that celebrate Halloween, today marks the start of spooky season. Here are some ways to spread out the fun and celebrate Halloween all month long:. Who doesn’t love to see pictures of family-themed costumes? Why not ditch the solo-ideas and make it a family affair? The ideas are endless – everything from Finding Nemo, Frozen and The Incredibles to original ideas like the Stick Figures you see on cars or a family of super heroes. Whatever your theme, your bound to be the talk of the party. But keep in mind, shipping and supply chain delays continue, so don't wait until the last minute to buy or make your costume.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO