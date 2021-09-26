Business column: Building a marketing strategy for today’s small business

Question: What is outreach marketing and is this a strategy that small businesses should entertain?. Answer: Outreach marketing is a strategy for large and small businesses alike. Outreach is a marketing tool that allows you to forge relationships with like-minded individuals or companies in order to help build your brand. Due to the large volume of websites that already on the internet, it’s important that your website stands out enough to get noticed. The more you get noticed, the more your brand grows andreaches more potential buyers. The more people you reach, the more conversions you're likely to make. Conversions lead to sales and sales, of course, lead to operating revenue and profit. Outreach can be executed using both digital and traditional channels.

