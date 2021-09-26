Business column: Building a marketing strategy for today’s small business
How are you going to stay in business if you do not make significant adjustments?. Today’s small businesses need to retool their business strategies. Marketing plays a critical role. Yet, poor planning can hurt a business’ attempt to make a profit. Dr. Frank Rothaermel, author of Strategy Management, writes: “A business strategy, therefore, is more likely to lead to a competitive advantage if it allows a firm to either perform similar activities or offer similar products or services at lower costs.” This article examines how small businesses should formulate a marketing strategy that tailored to their intended customers.www.news-star.com
Comments / 0